May 3 Square Inc, the payments company
co-founded by Twitter Inc Chief Executive Jack Dorsey,
reported a smaller quarterly loss on Wednesday, as customers
processed more transactions through its network.
The company said net loss narrowed to $15.1 million, or 4
cents per share, in the first quarter ended March 31, from $96.8
million, or 29 cents per share, a year earlier. (bit.ly/2pIUjea)
Net revenue rose to $461.6 million from $379.3 million.
Square facilitates payments between businesses and customers
by using a credit card reader that turns any cellphone into a
payment terminal.
