Mobile payments company Square rises in market debut
November 19, 2015 / 3:18 PM / 2 years ago

Mobile payments company Square rises in market debut

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 19 (Reuters) - Shares of Square Inc, the mobile payments company co-founded and still run by Twitter Inc Chief Executive Jack Dorsey, opened at $11.20, above offer price of $9.

Square’s shares rose 24.4 percent in their market debut on Thursday, valuing the company at $3.62 billion.

The IPO raised $243 million after the company’s shares were priced at $9 each. The stock hit a high of $12.09 shortly after the opening - at the middle of its expected range of $11-$13. (Reporting by Rachel Chitra; Editing by Kirti Pandey)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
