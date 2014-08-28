FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Square in talks for $200 mln funding - Bloomberg
Sections
Featured
Rescuers search for survivors in Mexico
Mexico earthquake
Rescuers search for survivors in Mexico
Red tape tangles up visas for skilled workers
IMMIGRATION policy
Red tape tangles up visas for skilled workers
As Apple slows, fast-moving Chinese rivals gain
Technology
As Apple slows, fast-moving Chinese rivals gain
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Funds News
August 28, 2014 / 7:45 AM / 3 years ago

Square in talks for $200 mln funding - Bloomberg

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 28 (Reuters) - Mobile payment startup Square Inc, co-founded by Twitter Inc Chairman Jack Dorsey, is in talks to raise $200 million, at a valuation of $6 billion, Bloomberg reported, citing a person with knowledge of the matter.

Some of the funding is expected to come from the Government of Singapore Investment Corp (GIC), which will push Square's valuation up from about $5 billion earlier this year, the report said. (bloom.bg/1vSCPX6)

Square and GIC were not immediately available for comment.

Founded in 2009, Square makes a credit card reader that slots into smartphones such as those made by Apple Inc. (Reporting by Arnab Sen in Bangalore; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.