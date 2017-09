Law firm Squire Patton Boggs said on Monday that it would merge with a California-based boutique firm known for product risk management and global litigation management.

Carroll Burdick & McDonough, which has about 50 lawyers, is expected to combine with 1,500-lawyer Squire Patton Boggs in March. Despite its size, Carroll Burdick has offices in San Francisco, Los Angeles, Boblingen, Beijing, and Hong Kong.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/1oDZb0T