Federal IT services provider SRA files for U.S. IPO
July 8, 2015 / 10:27 AM / 2 years ago

Federal IT services provider SRA files for U.S. IPO

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 8 (Reuters) - SRA Cos Inc, which provides IT services to the U.S. government, filed with U.S. regulators on Wednesday for an initial public offering of common stock.

Citigroup and Merrill Lynch, Pierce, Fenner & Smith are the underwriters to the IPO, the company said in a filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. (bit.ly/1D0hlu7)

The Fairfax, Virginia-based company provides IT and other services to various federal organizations, including defense intelligence agencies. (Reporting by Neha Dimri in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D‘Souza)

