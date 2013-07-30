FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Serbia's electricity utility awards Voith $84.4 mln hydro deal
July 30, 2013 / 1:07 PM / 4 years ago

Serbia's electricity utility awards Voith $84.4 mln hydro deal

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

BELGRADE, July 30 (Reuters) - Serbia’s state-owned electric power utility awarded Germany’s Voith Hydro a contract worth 63.7 million euros ($84.42 million) to overhaul an ageing hydro power plant on the Drina river and boost its capacity by a third.

EPS serves more than 3.5 million consumers and has installed power generation capacity of 8,359 MW. It generates 70 percent of its power from ageing coal-fired plants and the remainder from hydro power plants.

It urgently needs to upgrade its energy infrastructure, which was damaged and mismanaged during the Balkan wars of the 1990s, to meet growing demand and cut future reliance on imports

The overhaul of the Zvornik power plant will extend its lifespan by 30 years, boost its capacity to 130 MW and enable it to produce 550 GWh of electricity a year, said Elektroprivreda Srbije’s (EPS) general manager Aleksandar Obradovic.

The deal will be financed through a 70 million euro-loan provided by Germany’s state-owned KfW bank.

The Zvornik hydro-power plant, built in 1995, is one of Serbia’s oldest power generation capacities. ($1 = 0.7545 euros) (Reporting by Maja Zuvela)

