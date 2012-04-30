FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Srbijagas 2011 profit up 41 pct, driven by non-core units
April 30, 2012

Srbijagas 2011 profit up 41 pct, driven by non-core units

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

BELGRADE, April 30 (Reuters) - Serbian state-run gas monopoly Srbijagas reported a 41 percent rise in 2011 profit helped by non-core businesses, such as a glassmaker and a poultry producer acquired from bankruptcy at the government’s request in recent years.

“We did not make profits through gas transport and sales ... but mainly on financial operations in other fields,” chief executive Dusan Bajatovic told reporters on Monday.

Most of the 1.25 billion dinars ($15 million) profit came from firms acquired in debt-to-equity swaps, Bajatovic said.

In 2011, Srbijagas was hit by exchange rate fluctuations, government-capped prices amid a widening economic downturn, and social discontent ahead of May 6 elections.

“We lost nearly 200 million euros in 2011 on gas prices that were 20 percent bellow the market price,” Bajatovic said.

In 2010, Srbijagas and Russian group Gazprom launched a joint venture to develop Serbia’s stretch of the South Stream gas pipeline for about 1.8 billion euros ($2.39 billion). Bajatovic said construction should start by end-2012.

Bajatovic said the company was weighing 2.9 billion euros worth of projects by 2015.

He said 1.65 billion euros would be invested in the South Stream pipeline and the remainder in constructing four gas-fired co-generation plants and another underground gas depot and a liquefied natural gas terminal.

Serbia imports most of its gas needs from Russia through a single pipeline through Hungary via Ukraine, and wants to diversify its supply routes. ($1 = 0.7542 euro) (Reporting By Aleksandar Vasovic; Editing by Dan Lalor)

