Saudi Aramco CEO: Motiva expansion cost "in range of" $10 bln
May 31, 2012 / 4:36 PM / 5 years ago

Saudi Aramco CEO: Motiva expansion cost "in range of" $10 bln

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PORT ARTHUR, Texas, May 31 (Reuters) - Saudi Aramco Chief Executive Khalid Al-Falih said the total cost of expanding the Motiva Enterprises Port Arthur, Texas, refinery to 600,000 barrels per day (bpd) was “in the range of” $10 billion, double its original cost.

It is the largest investment Saudi Aramco, which is a 50-50 partner with Royal Dutch Shell Plc in Motiva, has made outside the kingdom of Saudi Arabia, Al-Falih said to reporters. (Reporting by Kristen Hays and Erwin Seba; Editing by Maureen Bavdek)

