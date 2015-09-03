FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Srei Infrastructure Finance says SEZ set up by Attivo Economic Zone Pvt Ltd
#Financials
September 3, 2015 / 1:37 PM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Srei Infrastructure Finance says SEZ set up by Attivo Economic Zone Pvt Ltd

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 3 (Reuters) - Srei Infrastructure Finance: * Srei Infrastructure Finance - the project is financed by srei infrastructure finance ltd * Srei Infrastructure Finance - sez in alibaug is being set up by attivo economic zone (mumbai) pvt ltd * Srei Infrastructure Finance - attivo has yet to firm up plans for development of the project * Srei Infrastructure Finance - investment plans, funding options for project yet to be firmed up by attivo

Source Text: bit.ly/1JQ1q3r (Reporting by Shrutee Sarkar in Bengaluru) )

