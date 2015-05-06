FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
India's SREI Infra Finance says may dilute or divest stake in tower operator Viom
Sections
Featured
U.S. won't issue some visas in deportation crackdown
Politics
U.S. won't issue some visas in deportation crackdown
Amazon takes a risk with Mexico expansion
Business
Amazon takes a risk with Mexico expansion
Criminal probe opens into deaths at Florida nursing home
Hurricane Irma
Criminal probe opens into deaths at Florida nursing home
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Funds News
May 6, 2015 / 11:21 AM / 2 years ago

India's SREI Infra Finance says may dilute or divest stake in tower operator Viom

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MUMBAI, May 6 (Reuters) - India’s SREI Infrastructure Finance Ltd said on Wednesday it, along with other investors, may either dilute or divest stake in unlisted telecom tower operator Viom Networks.

SREI holds about 18 percent stake in Viom, which is majority owned by Tata Teleservices Ltd. Four private equity investors including Singapore’s sovereign wealth fund GIC and Oman Investment Fund own the rest.

“While we are in discussion on various options, nothing has been finalised as yet,” SREI said in a statement.

The Economic Times reported earlier on Wednesday that Viom was aiming for an initial public offering by the end of the year at a valuation of 250 billion rupees ($3.93 billion) and had revived talks with American Tower Corp for a stake sale.

Reuters reported last year that Viom was looking to raise funds either through a stake sale or an overseas listing that could raise up to $350 million.

$1 = 63.5400 Indian rupees Reporting by Aman Shah; Editing by Biju Dwarakanath

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.