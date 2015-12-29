FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BNP unit picks up 5 pct stake in India's Srei Infra in lieu of JV shares
Sections
Trump pulls the plug on 'Dreamer' program
U.S.
Trump pulls the plug on 'Dreamer' program
Behind the scenes, politicians plot post-Mugabe reforms
Zimbabwe
Behind the scenes, politicians plot post-Mugabe reforms
Deutsche Boerse invests in U.S. 'regtech' startup: source
Future of money
Deutsche Boerse invests in U.S. 'regtech' startup: source
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
December 29, 2015 / 8:42 AM / 2 years ago

BNP unit picks up 5 pct stake in India's Srei Infra in lieu of JV shares

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MUMBAI, Dec 29 (Reuters) - India’s Srei Infrastructure Finance Ltd said BNP Paribas SA’s leasing unit would acquire a 5 percent stake in the company in lieu of 50 percent ownership in an equipment financing joint venture.

Srei Infrastructure operates Srei Equipment Finance Ltd (SEFL) as a joint venture along with BNP Paribas unit BNP Paribas Lease Group.

SEFL runs a lending business that helps its customers finance purchases of mining and construction equipment as well as provide loans for commercial equipment used in hospitals, data centres and farms.

Srei said the rejig would allow the company to consolidate SEFL’s operations with the parent company, and would give BNP access to a wider infrastructure finance market in India.

Srei Infrastructure shares rose 2.8 percent on the National Stock Exchange after the announcement. (Reporting by Himank Sharma; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.