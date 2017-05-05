By Ranga Sirilal
| COLOMBO
COLOMBO May 5 U.S. private equity firm TPG, one
of three bidders short-listed to buy a 49 percent stake in
state-owned SriLankan Airlines, has pulled out of talks about
the potential acquisition, the chairman of the national carrier
said.
Sri Lanka has been looking to sell the minority stake in the
airline along with management control, part of a broader move to
reduce its holdings in state-owned firms and cut debt.
"After completing the due diligence process, regrettably TPG
have informed us they will not pursue a potential investment in
SriLankan Airlines," Ajith Dias, chairman of the carrier said in
an internal memo to employees seen by Reuters on Friday.
"It is their opinion that allocating the human and financial
resources to make the airline profitable will not realise
sufficient returns, compared to the many other investment
opportunities that are available to them," he said.
Officials from TPG were not immediately available for
comment.
TPG, Sri Lanka-based Peace Air and a Maldivian company had
been short-listed from about nine bids for the 49 percent stake,
including from U.S. investment manager BlackRock Inc.
The government called for bids in July and had expected to
award the restructuring process by end 2016 but it said in
February the bids from the three short-listed companies were too
low.
Dias also said the government was pursuing other options to
find a partner and the airline should continue on the path of
improving its financial and operational performance.
The national carrier is struggling with colossal debt and
decided to sell four new Airbus A350s after cancelling an order
for four of the aircraft. It has also stopped some loss-making
destinations to the Europe.
SriLankan Airlines was a profitable joint venture with Gulf
carrier Emirates for a decade until the pair split in 2008.
Subsequent mismanagement left the airline saddled with debt of
about $3.25 billion, according to the Prime Minister Ranil
Wickremesinghe.
SriLankan Airlines has attractive routes to India and
analysts have said potential investors could be drawn to the
prospect of turning around the carrier, which has about 21
leased Airbus planes.
The airline which has 7,000 staff, reported a net loss of
16.33 billion rupees for the year to March 31, narrower than its
31.4 billion loss a year earlier, thanks to lower oil prices.
It last made a profit in 2009, a year after Emirates sold
its stake.
(Writing by Shihar Aneez; editing by David Clarke)