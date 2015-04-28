FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Sri Lanka raises $81.25 mln through development bonds
Sections
Featured
Major U.S. allies welcome new U.N sanctions on North Korea
North Korea
Major U.S. allies welcome new U.N sanctions on North Korea
Apple set to unveil anniversary iPhone in major product launch
Technology
Apple set to unveil anniversary iPhone in major product launch
Senators demand answers on Equifax hacking
Cyber Risk
Senators demand answers on Equifax hacking
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
April 28, 2015 / 9:27 AM / 2 years ago

Sri Lanka raises $81.25 mln through development bonds

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

COLOMBO, April 28 (Reuters) - Sri Lanka raised $81.25 million through two- and three-year dollar-denominated development bonds on Tuesday, the central bank said.

The government sold $30 million two-year bonds at 6-month LIBOR plus 360 basis points (bps) after receiving bids worth $45 million, while it raised $51.25 million in three-year bonds at 6-month LIBOR plus 377.20 basis points.

The central bank received $63.25 million worth of bids for three-year development bonds.

It had offered $25 million each in two- and three-year bonds. (Reporting by Ranga Sirilal and Shihar Aneez; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.