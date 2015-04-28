Sri Lanka raises $81.25 mln through development bonds

COLOMBO, April 28 (Reuters) - Sri Lanka raised $81.25 million through two- and three-year dollar-denominated development bonds on Tuesday, the central bank said.

The government sold $30 million two-year bonds at 6-month LIBOR plus 360 basis points (bps) after receiving bids worth $45 million, while it raised $51.25 million in three-year bonds at 6-month LIBOR plus 377.20 basis points.

The central bank received $63.25 million worth of bids for three-year development bonds.

It had offered $25 million each in two- and three-year bonds. (Reporting by Ranga Sirilal and Shihar Aneez; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)