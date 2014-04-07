Sri Lanka sets final yield guidance on USD500m five-year bond issue

LONDON, April 7 (IFR) - The Democratic Socialist Republic of Sri Lanka, rated B1/B+/BB-, has announced final yield guidance of 5.125-5.25% on a new USD500m five-year bond issue, according to a source. The bond will price in that range.

Demand for the bond is at USD3.5bn from investors in Asia and Europe.

Earlier on Monday, Sri Lanka set initial guidance in the area of 5.5%.

The deal is expected to launch and price later today. Citigroup, HSBC and Standard Chartered are the lead managers. (Reporting by Sudip Roy, editing by Anil Mayre)