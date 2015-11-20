FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Sri Lanka removes land lease tax for foreigners
November 20, 2015 / 11:22 AM / 2 years ago

Sri Lanka removes land lease tax for foreigners

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

COLOMBO, Nov 20 (Reuters) - Sri Lanka will remove the current 15 percent tax on land leasing for foreign investors and reduce the approval period for foreign direct investment requests to 50 days, the finance minister said on Friday while presenting the 2016 budget.

Ravi Karunanayake also said that the government would establish an export-import (EXIM) bank with an eventual capitalisation of 25 billion rupees ($175.81 million), which would be listed on the Colombo Stock Exchange. ($1 = 142.2000 Sri Lankan rupees) (Reporting by Shihar Aneez and Ranga Sirilal; Editing by Malini Menon)

