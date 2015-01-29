FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Sri Lanka imposes tax of 1 bln rupees on casinos; simplifies tax structure
January 29, 2015 / 10:11 AM / 3 years ago

Sri Lanka imposes tax of 1 bln rupees on casinos; simplifies tax structure

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

COLOMBO, Jan 29 (Reuters) - Sri Lanka has imposed a tax of 1 billion rupees ($7.57 million) on casinos, to be paid by April, in a proposal expected to raise 5 billion rupees, Finance Minister Ravi Karunanayake said on Thursday, unveiling a supplementary budget.

He also imposed a tax of 25 percent on companies which earn annual net profit of more than 2 billion rupees ($15.14 million) and an exit tax of 20 percent on Sri Lankans who are migrating permanently.

He also said the number of taxes Sri Lankans pay will be reduced to around 20 from 38 now, in a move to simplify tax administration and boost revenue. ($1=132.1000 Sri Lankan rupees) (Reporting by Shihar Aneez and Ranga Sirilal; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)

