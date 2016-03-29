FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Sri Lanka cenbank keeps policy rates steady
March 29, 2016

Sri Lanka cenbank keeps policy rates steady

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 29 (Reuters) - Sri Lanka’s central bank held its key policy interest rates steady on Tuesday, a month after unexpectedly raising them by 50 basis points.

The Central Bank of Sri Lanka left the standing deposit facility (SDF) rate and the standing lending facility rate (SLFR) at 6.50 percent and 8.00 percent, respectively.

Economists had been split over Tuesday’s policy outcome, with seven of 13 respondents in a Reuters poll predicting the central bank would raise the SDFR and SLFR rates and the balance expecting no change. (Reporting by Samantha Kareen Nair in Bengaluru; Editing by Nick Macfie)

