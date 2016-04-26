FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Sri Lanka cenbank keeps policy rates steady
April 26, 2016 / 11:56 AM / a year ago

Sri Lanka cenbank keeps policy rates steady

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 26 (Reuters) - Sri Lanka’s central bank held its key policy interest rates steady, as expected, on Tuesday, saying it needs more time to see the impact of the past two tightening measures since December.

The Central Bank of Sri Lanka left the standing deposit facility (SDF) rate and the standing lending facility rate (SLFR) at 6.50 percent and 8.00 percent, respectively.

Economists had been split over the expected policy outcome, with six of 11 respondents in a Reuters poll predicting the central bank would keep the SDFR and SLFR rates steady. (Reporting By Darshana Sankararaman in Bengaluru; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)

