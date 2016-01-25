FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Sri Lankan central bank keeps key interest rates steady
January 25, 2016 / 2:27 PM / 2 years ago

Sri Lankan central bank keeps key interest rates steady

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Jan 25 (Reuters) - Sri Lanka’s central bank, as expected, kept its key policy interest rates unchanged on Monday for the ninth consecutive month, saying the effect of previous adjustments are still trickling down into the wider economy.

The Central Bank of Sri Lanka left the standing deposit facility (SDF) rate and the standing lending facility rate (SLFR) at 6 percent and 7.5 percent, respectively. (bit.ly/1PvLdd3)

Referring to its previous adjustments including a currency float and a rise last month in the commercial banks’ statutory reserve ratio, a central bank statement said: “The Monetary Board observed that the policy adjustments made on the monetary and external fronts are still being transmitted gradually to the macroeconomy.”

Six of 11 analysts in a Reuters poll had predicted the rates would be unchanged, with others expecting a hike. Markets, however, were generally pricing in no change.

The statutory reserve ratio, which was raised 150 bps, was left unchanged at 7.50 percent.

Reporting by Shihar Aneez in Colombo; Editing by Richard Balmforth

