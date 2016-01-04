Sri Lanka c. bank puts Entrust Securities under state management

COLOMBO, Jan 4 (Reuters) - Sri Lanka’s central bank put one of the country’s biggest non-banking dealers in government securities under the management of a state-run bank on Monday when the firm failed to take corrective action after misselling government securities.

Central bank officials said Entrust Securities had incorrectly promised investors higher yields on government securities than those offered by the central bank. Entrust Securities had also not issued official documents to investors, the central bank said.

The firm missed a deadline to take corrective action, Central Bank Governor Arjuna Mahendran told reporters.

“We did not receive a restructuring proposal from them by the deadline today. They also violated some of our instructions,” he said.

Deputy Governor P. Samarasiri said the state-run National Savings Bank will take over management of Entrust Securities under central bank monitoring.

Entrust Securities confirmed that National Savings Bank was taking over its management but declined further comment.

“They (Entrust Securities) are dealing with government securities. If any dealers do something wrong, it will affect investors’ confidence in government borrowing,” Samarasiri said.

Mahendran declined to give the exact value of securities handled by Entrust Securities but said the amount was manageable without disrupting the market.

Entrust Securities has a market capitalisation of 792 million rupees ($5.52 million) or 0.03 percent of the total market capitalisation of the bourse.

The central bank’s announcement came after the market closed on Monday and Entrust’s shares ended flat at 25 rupees. ($1 = 143.5400 Sri Lankan rupees) (Reporting by Shihar Aneez and Ranga Sirilal; editing by Katharine Houreld)