FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Sri Lanka's FDI jumps 51 pct y/y in first-half 2014
Sections
Featured
Trump administration red tape tangles up visas for skilled foreigners, data shows
IMMIGRATION policy
Trump administration red tape tangles up visas for skilled foreigners, data shows
Myanmar's Suu Kyi denies going 'soft' on military
World
Myanmar's Suu Kyi denies going 'soft' on military
Uber reviews Asia business amid U.S. bribery probe
Technology
Uber reviews Asia business amid U.S. bribery probe
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Honda Motor Co
August 19, 2014 / 11:01 AM / 3 years ago

Sri Lanka's FDI jumps 51 pct y/y in first-half 2014

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

COLOMBO, Aug 19 (Reuters) - Foreign direct investment (FDI) inflows into Sri Lanka totaled $817 million in the first half of this year, 51 percent more than the inflow during the same period a year ago, a minister said on Tuesday

Sri Lanka has set a $2 billion FDI goal this year, though it failed to meet that target for two years in a row.

“We have recorded a 51 percent growth in foreign direct investment in the first six months to $817 million, compared to last year,” Investment Promotion Minister Lakshman Yapa Abeywardena told reporters in Colombo.

The Indian Ocean island nation drew a record $1.42 billion in 2013, 6 percent more than the $1.34 billion attracted in 2012, central bank data showed.

Sri Lanka’s ambitions for more FDI were hampered by inconsistent investment policies, investors’ complaints of corruption and lack of good governance, as well as the government’s failure to address human rights violations in line with UN resolutions.

Sri Lanka still attracted FDI, mainly to its tourism industry due to optimism following the end of a 26-year war in May 2009. (Reporting by Ranga Sirilal and Shihar Aneez; Editing by Simon Cameron-Moore)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.