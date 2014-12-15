FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Sri Lanka's economy grows 7.7 pct in Q3 2014 vs 7.8 pct in Q2
December 15, 2014

Sri Lanka's economy grows 7.7 pct in Q3 2014 vs 7.8 pct in Q2

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

COLOMBO, Dec 15 (Reuters) - Sri Lanka’s economy grew 7.7 percent in the third quarter of 2014 compared with the same period a year earlier, slowing from 7.8 percent in the previous three months, the government statistics office said on Monday.

The industrial sector expanded by 12.6 percent year-on-year and the service sector by 7.0 percent compared to a year ago. The agricultural sector contracted by 2.0 percent, according to data released by the statistics office.

The central bank estimates the economy will expand at 7.8 percent this year with an inflation target of between 3-5 percent, compared with 7.3 percent growth last year. (Reporting by Shihar Aneez; Editing by Mark Heinrich)

