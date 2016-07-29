FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
July 29, 2016 / 4:20 AM / a year ago

Sri Lanka can grow 5 pct plus this year despite rate hikes - c.bank

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

COLOMBO, July 29 (Reuters) - Sri Lanka can still achieve economic growth of 5 percent or slightly more even with the now-increased monetary policy rates, the central bank chief said on Friday.

"We can still achieve 5 percent or bit more growth despite 50 basis point rate hike," Governor Indrajith Coomaraswamy told reporters in Colombo.

On Thursday, the central bank raised its main interest rates by 50 basis points each, in a surprise move aimed at curbing stubbornly high credit growth that is fuelling concern about inflationary pressures. (Reporting by Shihar Aneez and Ranga Sirilal ; Editing by Richard Borsuk)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
