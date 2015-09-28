FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UPDATE 1-Sri Lanka c.bank chief: won't rule out rate hike if credit growth accelerates
September 28, 2015 / 12:27 PM / 2 years ago

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Adds quotes, details, byline)

By Ranga Sirilal

COLOMBO, Sept 28 (Reuters) - Sri Lanka Central Bank Governor Arjuna Mahendran said on Monday he would not rule out hiking key monetary policy rates from current record lows if the pace of credit expansion continues to grow.

The central bank on Friday kept its key policy rates steady for a fifth month.

Sri Lanka’s private sector credit grew 21 percent in July from a year earlier, its fastest pace since mid-2012. In June, annual credit growth was 19.4 percent.

“If the credit continues to grow faster, I am not ruling out a possibility of a rate hike,” Mahendran told reporters in Colombo.

The central bank chief however expected ‘macro-prudential measures’ already taken, including the floating of the currency and limits on vehicle loans, to curb credit growth.

Mahendran said he hoped a rate hike wouldn’t be necessary if credit growth fell to desired levels.

He said credit growth has started to slow, and it was likely to be around 16 percent now following the central bank’s move to effectively float the rupee on Sept. 4. The rupee has fallen 4.7 percent since then, Reuters data showed.

“Rupee fairly valued,” the governor said. “It is left to market forces to determine where it should be. That’s the whole message.”

The Sri Lankan rupee fell 0.3 percent in early trade to hit a record low of 141.40 per dollar on Monday.

The rupee closed at 141.25/30, a fresh record closing low.

“Rupee will stabilise only after the (U.S.) Fed raises the rates,” he said. (Writing by Shihar Aneez; Editing by Biju Dwarakanath)

