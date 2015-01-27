FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Sri Lanka can cut rates once inflation expectations stable-c.bank chief
January 27, 2015 / 10:02 AM / 3 years ago

Sri Lanka can cut rates once inflation expectations stable-c.bank chief

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

COLOMBO, Jan 27 (Reuters) - Sri Lanka can reduce its policy interest rates below their current record low levels once inflationary expectations subside and become stable, new Central Bank Governor Arjuna Mahendran said on Tuesday.

“Inflation expectations are still embedded in people’s minds,” Mahendran told Reuters in an interview after the central bank announced its January policy decision. “We have to keep rates stable for a while until those inflationary expectations come down to a stable level and then we can cut interest rates further.”

The central bank left policy rates steady on Tuesday for a 12th straight month, as expected. Speaking after his first monetary policy meeting, Mahendran said inflation was expected to ease further with the economy expected “to record a robust performance”, predicting growth of 7.5 percent this year. (Reporting by Shihar Aneez; Editing by Simon Cameron-Moore)

