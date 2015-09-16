FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Sri Lanka's economy grows 6.7 pct in Q2 vs 6.0 pct in Q1
September 16, 2015 / 7:05 AM / 2 years ago

Sri Lanka's economy grows 6.7 pct in Q2 vs 6.0 pct in Q1

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

COLOMBO, Sept 16 (Reuters) - Sri Lanka’s economy grew 6.7 percent in the second quarter of this year compared with the same period a year earlier, accelerating from 6.0 percent in the first quarter, the government statistics office said on Wednesday.

The industrial sector expanded by 2.0 percent year-on-year, the service sector grew 7.9 percent, and the agricultural sector grew 5.0 percent, according to a new index using 2010 as the base year.

Finance Minister Ravi Karunanayake last month said the economy should expand by 7 percent this year, following 4.5 percent growth last year, under the revised index. (Reporting by Ranga Sirilal; Writing by Shihar Aneez; Editing by Simon Cameron-Moore)

