Sri Lanka c.bank sees 8 pct annual growth from 2015 to 2020
January 2, 2015 / 6:07 AM / 3 years ago

Sri Lanka c.bank sees 8 pct annual growth from 2015 to 2020

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

COLOMBO, Jan 2 (Reuters) - Sri Lanka’s economy will grow annually at 8 percent between 2015 and 2020 after achieving estimated growth of 7.8 percent in 2014, the central bank said on Friday.

“Our target is achieving 8 percent economic growth this year. We expect inflation to remain between 2-4 percent this year. We would also be comfortable even at 3-5 percent,” Central Bank Governor Ajith Nivard Cabraal told a forum announcing the economic outlook for this year. (Reporting by Shihar Aneez and Ranga Sirilal;Editing by Michael Perry)

