Sri Lanka consumer prices fall for first time in July

COLOMBO, July 30 (Reuters) - Sri Lanka’s consumer prices in July fell 0.2 percent from a year earlier, the first time prices turned negative, the Department of Census and Statistics said on Thursday.

Annual consumer inflation in June was 0.1 percent, a record low at the time.

Annual average inflation, measured on a 12-month moving average basis, eased to a fresh low of 1.3 percent from the previous low of 1.7 percent hit in June. (Reporting by Shihar Aneez and Ranga Sirilal; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)