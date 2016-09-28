FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Sri Lanka central bank keeps rates steady as expected
September 28, 2016

Sri Lanka central bank keeps rates steady as expected

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

COLOMBO, Sept 28 (Reuters) - Sri Lanka's central bank held its key policy interest rates steady on Wednesday, as expected, saying it has sufficient measures in place to support economic activity and contain rampant credit growth. (bit.ly/2d5c4Au)

The Central Bank of Sri Lanka, left the standing deposit facility rate (SDFR) and the standing lending facility rate (SLFR) at 7.00 percent and 8.50 percent, respectively. The bank has tightened policy three times since December. (Reporting by Shihar Aneez; Editing by Shri Navaratnam)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
