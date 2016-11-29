FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Sri Lanka central bank keeps rates steady, as expected
November 29, 2016 / 2:11 AM / 9 months ago

Sri Lanka central bank keeps rates steady, as expected

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

COLOMBO, Nov 29 (Reuters) - Sri Lanka's central bank kept its benchmark interest rates unchanged on Tuesday for a fourth straight month, as expected, saying its policy settings remained appropriate as high credit growth shows signs of moderating.

The Central Bank of Sri Lanka left the standing deposit facility rate (SDFR) and the standing lending facility rate (SLFR) at 7.00 percent and 8.50 percent, respectively.

It has tightened monetary policy three times since December. (bit.ly/2fZ3D6f) (Reporting by Shihar Aneez and Tanvi Mehta; Editing by Kim Coghill)

