FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Sri Lanka keeps rates steady at multi-yr lows; hopes credit growth to rebound from Q2
Sections
Featured
NFL rallies around protesting players
U.S.
NFL rallies around protesting players
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
A celebrity listing crashes Japanese exchange's party
Future of money
A celebrity listing crashes Japanese exchange's party
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
March 21, 2014 / 2:25 AM / 4 years ago

Sri Lanka keeps rates steady at multi-yr lows; hopes credit growth to rebound from Q2

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

COLOMBO, March 21 (Reuters) - Sri Lanka’s central bank kept policy rates steady at multi-year lows on Friday, as expected, and said it hopes for a rebound in private sector credit growth, which fell 5.2 percent year-on-year in January from 7.5 percent a month ago.

“However, the Monetary Board is of the view that the deceleration of the growth in credit to the private sector is temporary,” the central bank said in a statement.

“ ... going forward, private sector credit is likely to rebound from the second quarter of the year, supported by declining market lending rates, sufficient liquidity levels and increased demand for exports from the advanced economies.”

The repurchase rate and reverse repurchase rate were left at 6.50 percent and 8.00 percent, respectively. A Reuters poll of thirteen analysts had expected the central bank to keep the monetary policy rates unchanged. (Reporting by Shihar Aneez and Ranga Sirilal; Editing by Paul Tait)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.