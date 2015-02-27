FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Sri Lanka c.bank removes lower repo penalty rate
Sections
Featured
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Future of Money
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Labor reform in France’s Macron economy
Commentary
Labor reform in France’s Macron economy
Coffee consolidation percolates as hipsters drink up
Business
Coffee consolidation percolates as hipsters drink up
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
February 27, 2015 / 11:37 AM / 3 years ago

Sri Lanka c.bank removes lower repo penalty rate

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

COLOMBO, Feb 27 (Reuters) - Sri Lanka’s central bank said on Friday it had scrapped a lower repo penalty rate of 5 percent from March 2, five months after it adopted the measure to boost credit growth.

“The 5 per cent special standing deposit facility rate ... is withdrawn with effect from March 2,” the central bank told the country’s commercial banks in a directive.

The standing deposit facility (repo) rate and the standing lending facility (reverse repo) rate would remain at 6.50 percent, and 8.00 percent, respectively, it added.

The central bank on Tuesday left the key policy rates unchanged for a 13th straight month. In September, while holding the key policy rates unchanged, the central bank levied a 5 percent repo penalty rate on banks that use the standing deposit facility more than three times a month. (Reporting by Shihar Aneez and Ranga Sirilal; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.