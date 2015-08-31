FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Sri Lanka holds rates at record lows, closely monitors credit
August 31, 2015 / 2:23 PM / 2 years ago

Sri Lanka holds rates at record lows, closely monitors credit

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

COLOMBO, Aug 31 (Reuters) - Sri Lanka’s central bank kept its key policy rates steady at record lows on Monday as expected, with inflation seen lower in the next few months, and said it was closely monitoring credit growth to avoid excessive expansion.

The central bank left the standing deposit facility rate (SDFR) and the standing lending facility rate (SLFR) unchanged at 6.00 percent and 7.50 percent, respectively. The commercial banks’ statutory reserve ratio was unchanged at 6.00 percent.

Reporting by Shihar Aneez and Ranga Sirilal; Editing by Catherine Evans

