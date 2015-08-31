UPDATE 1-Sri Lanka holds rates at lows, says monitoring credit growth

COLOMBO, Aug 31 (Reuters) - Sri Lanka’s central bank kept its main interest rates steady at record lows on Monday as expected, with inflation seen lower in the next few months, and it said it was keen to avoid any excessive growth in credit.

The central bank left its standing deposit facility rate (SDFR) and standing lending facility rate (SLFR) unchanged at 6.00 percent and 7.50 percent, respectively. The commercial banks’ statutory reserve ratio was unchanged at 6.00 percent.

It said in a statement that private sector credit growth was 19.4 percent in June compared with 17.6 percent a month ago, supported by the prevailing low interest rates.

It added that a rapid rise in imports of consumer durables including motor vehicles driven by credit available at low interest rates, among other things, had raised some concerns.

“The central bank is closely monitoring these developments in order to ensure that credit continues to be available to support productive economic activity while avoiding excessive expansion in credit in the period ahead.”

Annual inflation fell 0.2 percent in August from a year earlier, the same rate of fall that was posted in July.

A Reuters poll had shown analysts expected rates to be left unchanged. (Reporting by Shihar Aneez and Ranga Sirilal; Editing by Hugh Lawson)