Sri Lanka central bank unexpectedly raises policy rate by 50 bps

COLOMBO, July 28 (Reuters) - Sri Lanka's central bank raised its key monetary policy rates by 50 basis points on Thursday in a surprise move to curb stubbornly high credit growth that is adding to worries about inflationary pressures.

The Central Bank of Sri Lanka raised the standing deposit facility (SDF) rate and the standing lending facility rate (SLFR) to 7.00 percent and 8.50 percent, respectively. It has tightened the policy twice since December. (bit.ly/2asWqdT)

Twelve out of 13 economists had expected the central bank to leave its policy settings unchanged for a fifth straight month. (Reporting by Shihar Aneez in Colombo and Aastha Agnihotri in Bengaluru; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)