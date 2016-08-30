Sri Lanka central bank keeps rates steady as expected

COLOMBO, Aug 30 (Reuters) - Sri Lanka's central bank held its key policy interest rates steady on Tuesday, as expected, after raising them by 50 basis points last month, saying past tightening measures are being gradually transmitted to the economy.

The Central Bank of Sri Lanka left the standing deposit facility rate (SDFR) and the standing lending facility rate (SLFR) at 7.00 percent and 8.50 percent, respectively. It has tightened policy three times since December.

Twelve out of 13 economists had expected the central bank to leave policy settings unchanged. (Reporting by Shihar Aneez and Tanvi Mehta; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)