FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
3 months ago
RPT-Sri Lanka cenbank keeps rates unchanged, as expected
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Spain hunts for driver in van rampage, says Islamist cell dismantled
WORLD
Spain hunts for driver in van rampage, says Islamist cell dismantled
Duke University removes contentious Confederate statue
U.S.
Duke University removes contentious Confederate statue
Summer rumblings could herald a stormy fall
Markets
Summer rumblings could herald a stormy fall
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
May 9, 2017 / 2:21 AM / 3 months ago

RPT-Sri Lanka cenbank keeps rates unchanged, as expected

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Repeats for technical reasons. No change to text)

COLOMBO, May 9 (Reuters) - Sri Lanka's central bank kept its benchmark interest rates steady on Tuesday, as expected, after tightening them in March, and said current monetary policy is appropriate.

The central bank kept the standing deposit facility rate (SDFR) at a four-year peak of 7.25 percent and standing lending facility rate (SLFR) at 8.75 percent, its highest since July 2013. (bit.ly/2qURapN)

The central bank raised both key rates in the last monetary policy meeting in March to contain inflation.

A Reuters poll last week showed economists mostly expected the central bank to keep both rates unchanged. (Reporting by Shihar Aneez in Colombo and Samantha Kareen Nair in Bengaluru; Editing by Sam Holmes)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.