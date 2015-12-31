FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Sri Lanka c. bank chief: rate hike will damage economic growth
December 31, 2015

Sri Lanka c. bank chief: rate hike will damage economic growth

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

COLOMBO, Dec 31 (Reuters) - Sri Lanka central bank governor Arjuna Mahendran on Thursday said raising the key monetary policy rates will damage the island nation’s economic growth as they are already high compared to inflation.

Mahendran comments come a day after the central bank held the policy rates steady at their record lows for an eighth successive month, but raised commercial banks’ statutory reserve ratio (SRR) by 150 basis points to reduce excess liquidity in the market.

“The interest rates are higher compared to inflation. Raising interest rate will be a damage to the growth of the economy,” Mahendran told reporters in Colombo. (Reporting by Shihar Aneez; Editing by Michael Perry)

