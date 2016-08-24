FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Sri Lankan reforms aims to simplify tax, increase base, compliance -minister
August 24, 2016 / 3:45 PM / a year ago

Sri Lankan reforms aims to simplify tax, increase base, compliance -minister

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

COLOMBO, Aug 24 (Reuters) - Sri Lanka's new government is drafting reforms aimed at simplifying taxes, widening the tax base and increasing compliance, Finance Minister Ravi Karunanayake said on Wednesday.

"The reforms are aimed at more simplified taxes, bigger tax base, and higher compliance," he said in an interview with Reuters.

The International Monetary Fund (IMF), which disbursed the first tranche of a $1.5 billion, three-year loan in June, has repeatedly asked the south Asian country for reforms to raise tax revenues.

Reporting by Shihar Aneez; editing by Mark Heinrich

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
