TABLE-Sri Lanka's March tourist arrivals up 17.5 pct yr/yr
#Consumer Goods and Retail
April 7, 2014 / 4:50 AM / 3 years ago

TABLE-Sri Lanka's March tourist arrivals up 17.5 pct yr/yr

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

COLOMBO, April 7 (Reuters) - Tourist arrivals in Sri Lanka
gained 17.5 percent year-on-year in March, government data
showed on Monday, with the number of foreign visitors rising for
the 59th straight month since the near-three-decade civil war
ended in May 2009. 
    Total arrivals hit record highs in 2013, while revenue from
the island nation's leisure sector also hit a record.
 
    The following table shows tourist arrivals in Sri Lanka:
                      2014        2013       Change  
                                             (in %)  
      March        133,048     113,208        17.5
      Jan-March    421,501     337,719        24.8   
    Arrivals in the past two years:
                      2013        2012       Change  
                                             (in %)  
      Jan-Dec    1,274,593*  1,005,605        26.7  
    * Record high tourist arrivals
    
    Latest data on tourism earnings (in U.S. dollar mln)    
                        2014       2013        Change  
                                               (in %)  
      January          161.2       122.0         32.2  
   Annual tourism earnings:
                        2013        2012       Change  
                                               (in %)  
      Jan-Dec        1,402.1*    1,038.7         35.0  
    * Record high tourism revenue 
    Tourism is one of the main foreign exchange earners for Sri
Lanka's $67 billion economy, with the garment and tea
industries, and remittances from expatriate workers accounting
for the rest.
($1 = 130.650 rupees)

 (Reporting by Shihar Aneez and Ranga Sirilal; Editing by Sunil
Nair)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
