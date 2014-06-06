FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TABLE-Sri Lanka's May tourist arrivals jump 20.3 pct yr/yr
June 6, 2014 / 9:31 AM / 3 years ago
June 6, 2014 / 9:31 AM / 3 years ago

TABLE-Sri Lanka's May tourist arrivals jump 20.3 pct yr/yr

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

COLOMBO, June 6 (Reuters) - Tourist arrivals in Sri Lanka
jumped 20.3 percent year-on-year in May, government data showed
on Friday, with the number of foreign visitors rising for the
61st straight month since the near-three-decade civil war ended
in May 2009. 
    Total arrivals hit record highs in 2013, while revenue from
the island nation's leisure sector also hit a record.
 
    The following table shows tourist arrivals in Sri Lanka:
                      2014        2013       Change  
                                             (in %)  
      May           90,046      74,838        20.3
      Jan-May      624,178     493,294        26.5   
    Arrivals in the past two years:
                      2013        2012       Change  
                                             (in %)  
      Jan-Dec    1,274,593*  1,005,605        26.7  
    * Record high tourist arrivals
    
    Latest data on tourism earnings (in U.S. dollar mln)    
                        2014       2013        Change  
                                               (in %)  
      Jan-March        609.0      454.5         34.0  
   Annual tourism earnings:
                        2013        2012       Change  
                                               (in %)  
      Jan-Dec        1,402.1*    1,038.7         35.0  
    * Record high tourism revenue 
    Tourism is one of the main foreign exchange earners for Sri
Lanka's $67 billion economy, with the garment and tea
industries, and remittances from expatriate workers accounting
for the rest.
($1 = 130.26 rupees)

 (Reporting by Ranga Sirilal; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)

