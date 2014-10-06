TABLE-Sri Lanka's September tourist arrivals up 16.8 pct y/y

COLOMBO, Oct 6 (Reuters) - Tourist arrivals in Sri Lanka rose 16.8 percent year-on-year in September, government data showed on Monday, with the number of foreign visitors rising for the 65th straight month since a nearly-three-decade civil war ended in May 2009. Total arrivals hit a record high in 2013, while revenue from the island nation's leisure sector also hit a peak. The government expects new record high arrivals this year, while the revenue in the first nine month of 2014 has already surpassed the annual revenue recorded last year. The following table shows tourist arrivals in Sri Lanka: 2014 2013 Change (in %) September 105,535 90,339 16.8 Jan-Sept 1,107,178 904,197 22.4 Arrivals in the past two years: 2013 2012 Change (in %) Jan-Dec 1,274,593* 1,005,605 26.7 * Record high tourist arrivals Latest data on tourism earnings (in U.S. dollar mln) 2014 2013 Change (in %) Jan-Sept 1,599.7 1,217.0 31.4 Annual tourism earnings: (in U.S. dollar mln) 2013 2012 Change (in %) Jan-Dec 1,402.1 1,038.7 35.0 * Tourism is one of the main foreign exchange earners for Sri Lanka's $67 billion economy, with the garment and tea industries, and remittances from expatriate workers accounting for the rest. (Reporting by Shihar Aneez; Editing by Toby Chopra)