TABLE-Sri Lanka's November tourist arrivals up 9.4 pct y/y
#Asia
December 4, 2014 / 5:16 AM / 3 years ago

TABLE-Sri Lanka's November tourist arrivals up 9.4 pct y/y

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

COLOMBO, Dec 4 (Reuters) - Tourist arrivals in Sri Lanka
rose 9.4 percent year-on-year in November, government data
showed on Thursday, with the number of foreign visitors rising
for the 67th straight month since a nearly three-decade civil
war ended in May 2009.
    Total arrivals hit a record high in 2013, while revenue from
the island nation's leisure sector also hit a peak. 
    The government expects record high arrivals this year.
Revenue in the first nine months of 2014 has already surpassed
the annual revenue recorded last year. 
    The following table shows tourist arrivals in Sri Lanka:
                      2014        2013       Change
                                             (in pct)
      November     119,727     109,420         9.4
      Jan-Nov    1,348,481   1,120,675        20.3
    
    Arrivals in the past two years:
                      2013        2012       Change
                                             (in pct)
      Jan-Dec    1,274,593*  1,005,605        26.7
* Record high tourist arrivals

    Latest data on tourism earnings (in U.S. dollar mln)
                        2014       2013        Change
                                               (in pct)
      Jan-Sept       1,599.7    1,217.0         31.4
    
    Annual tourism earnings: (in U.S. dollar mln)
                        2013        2012       Change
                                               (in pct)
      Jan-Dec        1,402.1     1,038.7         35.0
    
    * Tourism is one of the main foreign exchange earners for
Sri Lanka's $67 billion economy, with the garment and tea
industries, and remittances from expatriate workers accounting
for the rest.

 (Reporting by Ranga Sirilal; Editing by Prateek Chatterjee)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
