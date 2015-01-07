FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
TABLE-Sri Lanka's 2014 tourist arrivals climb to record high
Sections
Featured
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Future of Money
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Labor reform in France’s Macron economy
Commentary
Labor reform in France’s Macron economy
Coffee consolidation percolates as hipsters drink up
Business
Coffee consolidation percolates as hipsters drink up
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Consumer Goods and Retail
January 7, 2015 / 1:35 PM / 3 years ago

TABLE-Sri Lanka's 2014 tourist arrivals climb to record high

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

COLOMBO, Jan 7 (Reuters) - Tourist arrivals in Sri Lanka
reached a record high in 2014, government data showed on
Wednesday, with the number of foreign visitors rising for a 68th
straight month in December after a civil war lasting nearly
three decades ended in May 2009.
    The number of foreign visitors to Sri Lanka jumped 19.8
percent year-on-year to over 1.5 million in 2014. It rose 16.1
percent in December. 
    
    The following table shows tourist arrivals in Sri Lanka:
                      2014        2013       Change
                                             (in pct)
      December     178,672     153,918        16.1
      Jan-Dec    1,527,153*  1,274,593        19.8
    
* Record high tourist arrivals

    Latest data on tourism earnings (in U.S. dollar mln)
                        2014       2013        Change
                                               (in pct)
      Jan-Nov        1,948.3    1,508.3         29.2

    Tourism is one of the main foreign exchange earners for Sri
Lanka's $76 billion economy. The garment and tea industries and
remittances from expatriate workers account for most of the
rest.

 (Reporting by Shihar Aneez and Ranga Sirilal; Editing by Larry
King)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.