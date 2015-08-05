FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TABLE-Sri Lanka's July tourist arrivals jump 31 pct yr/yr
#Asia
August 5, 2015 / 10:06 AM / 2 years ago

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

COLOMBO, Aug 5 (Reuters) - Tourist arrivals in Sri Lanka
jumped 31.2 percent year on year  in July, government data
showed on Wednesday, with the number of foreign visitors
increasing for the 75th straight month since the near
three-decade civil war ended in 2009.
    Monthly arrivals exceeded 100,000 for the 14th consecutive
month in July, while the number of foreign visitors rose by 16.8
percent in the first seven months of the year.  
    Total arrivals hit a record high in 2014, while revenue from
the South Asian island nation's leisure sector also peaked last
year. 
    The following table shows tourist arrivals in Sri Lanka:
                      2015        2014       Change  
                                             (in %)  
      July         175,804     133,971        31.2   
      Jan-July   1,005,855     861,324        16.8   
        
    Arrivals in the last two years:
                      2014        2013       Change  
                                             (in %)  
      Jan-Dec    1,527,153   1,274,593        19.8  
    
    Latest data on tourism earnings (in U.S. dollar mln)  
                   2015        2014       Change  
                                          (in %)  
   June           183.8       164.2         11.9
   Jan-June     1,321.4     1,157.9         14.1  
 
 Full year revenue 
                 2014        2013       Change  
                                        (in %)  
   Jan-Dec    2,206.4     1,715.5         28.6  
    Tourism is one of the main foreign exchange earners for Sri
Lanka's $78.6 billion economy, with the garment and tea
industries, and remittances from expatriate workers accounting
for the rest.
 ($1 = 133.50 Sri Lankan rupees)

 (Reporting by Shihar Aneez; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
