TABLE-Sri Lanka's September tourist arrivals up 35.9 pct y/y
October 5, 2015 / 5:50 AM / 2 years ago

TABLE-Sri Lanka's September tourist arrivals up 35.9 pct y/y

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

COLOMBO, Oct 5 (Reuters) - Tourist arrivals in Sri Lanka
jumped 35.9 percent year-on-year in September, government data
showed on Monday, with the number of foreign visitors increasing
for the 77th straight month since the near three-decade civil
war ended in 2009.
    Monthly arrivals exceeded 100,000 for the 16th consecutive
month in September, while the number of foreign visitors rose by
18.9 percent in the first nine months of the year.  
    Total arrivals hit a record high in 2014, while revenue from
the South Asian island nation's leisure sector also peaked last
year. 
    Both arrivals and annual revenue are expected to hit new
highs this year. 
    The following table shows tourist arrivals in Sri Lanka:
                      2015        2014       Change  
                                             (in %)  
      Sept         143,374     105,535        35.9   
      Jan-Sept   1,315,839   1,107,178        18.9   
        
    Arrivals in the last two years:
                      2014        2013       Change  
                                             (in %)  
      Jan-Dec    1,527,153   1,274,593        19.8  
    
    Latest data on tourism earnings (in U.S. dollar mln)  
                   2015        2014       Change  
                                          (in %)  
   July           279.9       213.3         31.2
   Jan-July     1,601.20    1,371.2         16.8  
 
 Full year revenue 
                 2014        2013       Change  
                                        (in %)  
   Jan-Dec    2,206.4     1,715.5         28.6  
    Tourism is one of the main foreign exchange earners for Sri
Lanka's $78.6 billion economy, with the garment and tea
industries, and remittances from expatriate workers accounting
for the rest.
 ($1 = 141.25 Sri Lankan rupees)

 (Reporting by Ranga Sirilal; Editing by Biju Dwarakanath)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
