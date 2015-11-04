FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
TABLE-Sri Lanka's October tourist arrivals up 8.8 pct y/y
Sections
Featured
South Korea not worried about war, Trump keeps options open
North Korea
South Korea not worried about war, Trump keeps options open
Cities vie for Amazon's $5 billion second headquarters
Business
Cities vie for Amazon's $5 billion second headquarters
Trump embraces Democrats again on debt ceiling, immigration
Politics
Trump embraces Democrats again on debt ceiling, immigration
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Asia
November 4, 2015 / 3:07 PM / 2 years ago

TABLE-Sri Lanka's October tourist arrivals up 8.8 pct y/y

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

COLOMBO, Nov 4 (Reuters) - Tourist arrivals in Sri Lanka
gained 8.8 percent year-on-year in October, government data
showed on Wednesday, with the number of foreign visitors
increasing for the 78th straight month since a nearly
three-decade-long civil war ended in 2009.
    Monthly arrivals exceeded 100,000 for the 17th consecutive
month in September, while the number of foreign visitors rose by
17.9 percent in the first 10 months of the year.  
    Total arrivals hit a record high in 2014, while revenue from
the South Asian island nation's leisure sector also peaked.
 
    Both arrivals and annual revenue are expected to hit new
highs this year. 
    The following table shows tourist arrivals in Sri Lanka:
                      2015        2014       Change  
                                             (in %)  
      Oct          132,280     121,576         8.8   
      Jan-Oct    1,448,119   1,228,754        17.9   
        
    Arrivals in the last two years:
                      2014        2013       Change  
                                             (in %)  
      Jan-Dec    1,527,153   1,274,593        19.8  
    
    Latest data on tourism earnings (in U.S. dollar mln)  
                   2015        2014       Change  
                                          (in %)  
   Sept           228.2       168.0         35.8
   Jan-Sept     2,094.7     1,762.5         18.8  
 
 Full year revenue 
                 2014        2013       Change  
                                        (in %)  
   Jan-Dec    2,206.4     1,715.5         28.6  
    Tourism is one of the main foreign exchange earners for Sri
Lanka's $78.6 billion economy, with the garment and tea
industries, and remittances from expatriate workers accounting
for the rest.
    
 ($1 = 141.45 Sri Lankan rupees)

 (Reporting by Shihar Aneez; Editing by Catherine Evans)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.