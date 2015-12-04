FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TABLE-Sri Lanka's Nov tourist arrivals jump 20.4 pct y/y
#Asia
December 4, 2015 / 9:12 AM / 2 years ago

TABLE-Sri Lanka's Nov tourist arrivals jump 20.4 pct y/y

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

COLOMBO, Dec 4 (Reuters) - Tourist arrivals in Sri Lanka
gained 20.4 percent year-on-year in November, government data
showed on Friday, with the number of foreign visitors increasing
for the 79th straight month since a nearly three-decade-long
civil war ended in 2009.
    Monthly arrivals of tourists exceeded 100,000 for the 18th
consecutive month in November, while the number of foreign
visitors rose by 18.1 percent in the first 11 months of the
year.  
    Total arrivals hit a record high in 2014, while revenue from
the South Asian island nation's leisure sector also peaked.
 
    Both arrivals and annual revenue are expected to hit new
highs this year. 
    The following table shows tourist arrivals in Sri Lanka:
                      2015        2014       Change  
                                             (in %)  
      Nov          144,147     119,727        20.4   
      Jan-Nov    1,592,266   1,348,481        18.1   
        
    Arrivals in the last two years:
                      2014        2013       Change  
                                             (in %)  
      Jan-Dec    1,527,153   1,274,593        19.8  
    
    Latest data on tourism earnings (in U.S. dollar mln)  
                   2015        2014       Change  
                                          (in %)  
   Oct            210.6       193.5          8.8
   Jan-Oct      2,305.3     1,956.1         17.9  
 
 Full year revenue 
                 2014        2013       Change  
                                        (in %)  
   Jan-Dec    2,206.4     1,715.5         28.6  
    Tourism is one of the main foreign exchange earners for Sri
Lanka's $78.6 billion economy, with garment and tea industries,
and remittances from expatriate workers accounting for the rest.
    Arrivals from East Asian counties rose 31.4 percent in the
first 11 months, of which China contributed a growth of 68.9
percent while arrivals from South Asia rose 23.9 percent.
Arrivals from East Europe dropped 3.7 percent in the fist 11
months.
 ($1 = 143.25 Sri Lankan rupees)

 (Reporting by Ranga Sirilal; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
