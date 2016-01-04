TABLE-Sri Lanka 2015 tourist arrivals, revenue hit record high

COLOMBO, Jan 4 (Reuters) - Tourist arrivals in Sri Lanka rose 17.8 percent to a record high in 2015, government data showed on Monday, with the number of foreign visitors increasing for the 80th straight month since a nearly three-decade-long civil war ended in 2009. The number of foreign visitors surged to a record 1.8 million last year, outpacing the previous peak of 1.53 million in 2014. The first 11 month revenue had already exceeded the island nation's previous full-year peak hit in 2014. The arrivals gained 15.4 percent in December year-on-year to a record monthly high of 206,114. The government has targeted 2.2 million visitors and $2.75 billion in foreign exchange revenue this year. The following table shows tourist arrivals in Sri Lanka: 2015 2014 Change (in %) Dec 206,114 178,672 15.4 Jan-Dec 1,798,380 1,527,153 17.8 Latest data on tourism earnings (in U.S. dollar mln) 2015 2014 Change (in %) Nov 229.5 190.6 20.4 Jan-Nov 2,534.80 2,146.7 18.1 Full year revenue in the previous two years 2014 2013 Change (in %) Jan-Dec 2,206.4 1,715.5 28.6 Tourism is one of the main foreign exchange earners for Sri Lanka's $78.6 billion economy, with garment and tea industries, and remittances from expatriate workers accounting for the rest. ($1 = 144.25 Sri Lankan rupees) (Reporting by Shihar Aneez; Editing by Anand Basu)