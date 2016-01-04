FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TABLE-Sri Lanka 2015 tourist arrivals, revenue hit record high
#Asia
January 4, 2016

TABLE-Sri Lanka 2015 tourist arrivals, revenue hit record high

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

COLOMBO, Jan 4 (Reuters) - Tourist arrivals in Sri Lanka
rose 17.8 percent to a record high in 2015, government data
showed on Monday, with the number of foreign visitors increasing
for the 80th straight month since a nearly three-decade-long
civil war ended in 2009.
    The number of foreign visitors surged to a record 1.8
million last year, outpacing the previous peak of 1.53 million
in 2014. 
    The first 11 month revenue had already exceeded the island
nation's previous full-year peak hit in 2014.
    The arrivals gained 15.4 percent in December year-on-year to
a record monthly high of 206,114.
    The government has targeted 2.2 million visitors and $2.75
billion in foreign exchange revenue this year. 
    
    The following table shows tourist arrivals in Sri Lanka:
                      2015        2014       Change  
                                             (in %)  
      Dec          206,114     178,672        15.4   
      Jan-Dec    1,798,380   1,527,153        17.8   
    
    Latest data on tourism earnings (in U.S. dollar mln)  
                   2015        2014       Change  
                                          (in %)  
   Nov            229.5       190.6         20.4
   Jan-Nov      2,534.80    2,146.7         18.1  
  Full year revenue in the previous two years
                 2014        2013       Change  
                                        (in %)  
   Jan-Dec    2,206.4     1,715.5         28.6  
    Tourism is one of the main foreign exchange earners for Sri
Lanka's $78.6 billion economy, with garment and tea industries,
and remittances from expatriate workers accounting for the rest.
 
 ($1 = 144.25 Sri Lankan rupees)

 (Reporting by Shihar Aneez; Editing by Anand Basu)

