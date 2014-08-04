FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
TABLE-Sri Lanka's July tourist arrivals up 25.2 pct yr/yr
Sections
Featured
Red tape tangles up visas for skilled workers
IMMIGRATION policy
Red tape tangles up visas for skilled workers
Fed keeps rates steady; portfolio drawdown to start in October
ECONOMY
Fed keeps rates steady; portfolio drawdown to start in October
A desperate search for girl in collapsed school
Mexico earthquake
A desperate search for girl in collapsed school
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Consumer Goods and Retail
August 4, 2014 / 12:30 PM / 3 years ago

TABLE-Sri Lanka's July tourist arrivals up 25.2 pct yr/yr

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

COLOMBO, Aug 4 (Reuters) - Tourist arrivals in Sri Lanka
jumped 25.2 percent year-on-year in July, government data showed
on Monday, with the number of foreign visitors rising for the
63rd straight month since the near-three-decade civil war ended
in May 2009.
    Total arrivals hit a record high in 2013, while revenue from
the island nation's leisure sector also hit a peak.
 
    The following table shows tourist arrivals in Sri Lanka:
                      2014        2013       Change  
                                             (in %)  
      July         133,971     107,016        25.2
      Jan-July     861,324     690,589        24.7   
    Arrivals in the past two years:
                      2013        2012       Change  
                                             (in %)  
      Jan-Dec    1,274,593*  1,005,605        26.7  
    * Record high tourist arrivals
    
    Latest data on tourism earnings (in U.S. dollar mln)    
                        2014       2013        Change  
                                               (in %)  
      Jan-June       1,050.9      785.4         33.8  
   Annual tourism earnings:
                        2013        2012       Change  
                                               (in %)  
      Jan-Dec        1,402.1*    1,038.7         35.0  
    * Record high tourism revenue 
    Tourism is one of the main foreign exchange earners for Sri
Lanka's $67 billion economy, with the garment and tea
industries, and remittances from expatriate workers accounting
for the rest.
($1 = 130.30 rupees)

 (Reporting by Ranga Sirilal and Shihar Aneez; Editing by
Subhranshu Sahu)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.